Parkland Press

Students have a bright Christmas thanks to Target, police and community members
By SUSAN BRYANT in Local News
Christmas was a little brighter for 33 Parkland students thanks to 35 South Whitehall and Upper Macungie police officers and three Target stores.
Helping with additional funds and donations at the third annual Heroes and Helpers shopping...
HAPPENINGS
By The Press in Local News
THURSDAY DEC. 29
·Schnecksville Senior Citizens at Schnecksville Fire Co. social hall, meeting at noon lunch, bingo, cards. New members welcome. Call 610-769-7570.
·Take Off Pounds Sensibly at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church,...
Chief Colón honored at police association lunch
By The Press in Local News
A Lehigh County chief of police and an Allentown police sergeant received awards Dec. 13 for exemplary service at a luncheon of the Lehigh County Chiefs of Police Association at DeSales University, Center Valley.
Lehigh County District...
Chief Colón honored at police association lunch
By The Press in Local News
HAPPENINGS
By The Press in Local News
Driver dies in Christmas Eve crash
By SUSAN BRYANT in Police Log
