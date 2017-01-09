Parkland Press

Monday, January 9, 2017
breaking news

HAPPENINGS

By The Press in Local News

THURSDAY JAN. 5

·Schnecksville Senior Citizens at Schnecksville Fire Co. social hall, meeting at noon lunch, bingo, cards. New members welcome. Call 610-769-7570.

·Take Off Pounds Sensibly at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church,...

Read More
breaking news

Group to meet on Jan. 9

By The Press in News Briefs

Garden club

Parkland Garden Club will meet 7:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at Jordan Lutheran Church, 5103 Snowdrift Road, Orefield.

Fred Buse, Master Gardener for Penn State Extension, will present a program titled, “The Times They are a-Changin...

Read More

Focus

Sports

Free Edition

Most Viewed

Past Editions

Community Calendar

SMTWTFS
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 